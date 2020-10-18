Heron Financial Group LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,147,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,960.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 121,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

