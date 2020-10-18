Heron Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 126.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,802.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

