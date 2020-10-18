Heron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.