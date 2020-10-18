Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $15.32 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $356.50 million, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

