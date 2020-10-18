Helpico One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,389.06 and approximately $15.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00268990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.01399125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00153812 BTC.

