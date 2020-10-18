Heat Biologics Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heat Biologics in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Zelin expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%.

HTBX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $370,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $40,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

