Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Healthequity stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,199 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after buying an additional 517,822 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $29,335,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,170,000 after buying an additional 492,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 105.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 370,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

