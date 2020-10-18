Head-To-Head Survey: Corvus Gold (KOR) & Its Peers

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Corvus Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This table compares Corvus Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90% Corvus Gold Competitors -18.07% -11.10% -1.48%

This table compares Corvus Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -24.90 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.60

Corvus Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corvus Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 731 2808 2605 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Corvus Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Corvus Gold peers beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.