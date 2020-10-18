Head to Head Review: Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Its Competitors

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) is one of 232 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oasis Petroleum to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21% Oasis Petroleum Competitors -95.19% 42.00% -0.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oasis Petroleum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Petroleum Competitors 2704 9939 13497 445 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 79.41%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.83, meaning that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion -$128.24 million 3.73 Oasis Petroleum Competitors $8.46 billion $416.99 million 6.43

Oasis Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum rivals beat Oasis Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.