Head to Head Review: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and GEE Group (NASDAQ:JOB)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heidrick & Struggles International and GEE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 3 1 0 2.25 GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than GEE Group.

Volatility & Risk

Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEE Group has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of GEE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of GEE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and GEE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 0.50% 13.33% 5.01% GEE Group -3.91% -105.16% -12.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and GEE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $725.61 million 0.59 $46.87 million $2.59 8.59 GEE Group $151.67 million 0.12 -$17.76 million N/A N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than GEE Group.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats GEE Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. Its consulting services include leadership assessment and development, executive coaching and on-boarding, succession planning, team and board effectiveness, organizational performance acceleration, workforce planning, and culture shaping services. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company provides medical data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional and commercial staffing services under the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, and Triad; medical staffing services under the Scribe Solutions brand; and contract and direct hire professional staffing services under the Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, and SNI Certes brands. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group, Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.