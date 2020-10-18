Head to Head Contrast: Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and Secureworks (OTCMKTS:SCWX)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) and Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Secureworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Secureworks 2 4 0 0 1.67

Secureworks has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Secureworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Secureworks is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Secureworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -1,086.16% N/A -264.70% Secureworks -3.89% -0.35% -0.23%

Volatility & Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.13, meaning that its stock price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secureworks has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Secureworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.3% of Secureworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Secureworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $1.45 million 1.84 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Secureworks $552.77 million 1.74 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -61.58

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Secureworks.

Summary

Secureworks beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union. It also provides ARALOC Board Meeting Management Software, which enables the secure distribution of board materials to board members; DataExpress NonStop, a secure managed file transfer solution for the HPE NonStop platform; and DataExpress Open Platform, a secure managed file transfer solution for open platforms, such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, and OSX, as well as sells ArcMail products. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.