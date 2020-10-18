Head-To-Head Comparison: Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) & Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

8.0% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 1.62 $2.55 million N/A N/A Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.45 $13.20 million $6.45 11.32

Heartland Banccorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heartland Banccorp has a consensus target price of $92.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.06% N/A N/A Heartland Banccorp 20.40% N/A N/A

Summary

Heartland Banccorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.