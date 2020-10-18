Head-To-Head Comparison: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.17 -$272.97 million ($1.99) -0.34 PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 4.83 -$70.41 million $0.28 8.29

PDL BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Acorda Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1,298.03%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -138.66% -19.55% -7.36% PDL BioPharma N/A -5.96% -4.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease and ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migraine. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

