Head to Head Analysis: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) & Tupperware Brands (NASDAQ:TUP)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Newell Brands and Tupperware Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.79 $106.60 million $1.70 10.60 Tupperware Brands $1.80 billion 0.60 $12.40 million $1.46 15.15

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Tupperware Brands. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tupperware Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -11.39% 16.20% 4.38% Tupperware Brands -0.49% -9.52% 2.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Newell Brands and Tupperware Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tupperware Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50

Newell Brands currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.21%. Tupperware Brands has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Tupperware Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Summary

Newell Brands beats Tupperware Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

