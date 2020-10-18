HC Wainwright Raises Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $4.00

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

SMTS stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

