Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

