Halliburton (HAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

