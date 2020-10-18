Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

