Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

