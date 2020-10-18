Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $819,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

