Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $245,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 138,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,412,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 15,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

NYSE:HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.