Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 126.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

