Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. Gravity has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

