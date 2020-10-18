Graco Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $329,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $172,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,661 shares of company stock valued at $28,795,974. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

