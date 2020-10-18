GPM Growth Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

