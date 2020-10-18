Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.84

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.84 and traded as low as $165.80. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $165.80, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.01.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

