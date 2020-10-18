Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 442 Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

