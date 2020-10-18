Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.54. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.