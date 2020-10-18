Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.12 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will earn $7.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Shares of GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

