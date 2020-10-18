Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Stock Price Up 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.79. Approximately 3,164 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.