Golden Star Resources (GSS) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Golden Star Resources (NYSE: GSS) is one of 69 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Golden Star Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -16.59% -176.24% 5.50% Golden Star Resources Competitors -18.07% -11.10% -1.48%

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Star Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million -$67.43 million 27.50 Golden Star Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.60

Golden Star Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Golden Star Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golden Star Resources Competitors 731 2808 2605 94 2.33

Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.93%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Golden Star Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Golden Star Resources peers beat Golden Star Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

