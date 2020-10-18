Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 16,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 31,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.