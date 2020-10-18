Gleason Group Inc. Sells 1,022 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gleason Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

