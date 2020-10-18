Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,802.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

