GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

