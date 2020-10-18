GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Securities increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,760 ($22.99) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,412.30 ($18.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,473.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,576.63.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003217 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

