Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

LAND stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 0.71. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

