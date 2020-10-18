Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,062.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,062 ($53.07) and last traded at GBX 4,062 ($53.07), with a volume of 4545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,966 ($51.82).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,468.40 ($45.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,774.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,498.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 19.70 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,941 ($51.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,410 ($51,489.42). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,721 ($48.62), for a total value of £268,805.04 ($351,195.51).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

