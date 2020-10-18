Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.54. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.49 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.