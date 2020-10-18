General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

