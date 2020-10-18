Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $209.99, with a volume of 1199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.53.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. Generac’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.