Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and fuboTV (NASDAQ:FUBO) Head to Head Analysis

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gaia and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 2 0 3.00 fuboTV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaia presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.88%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than fuboTV.

Risk & Volatility

Gaia has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39% fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaia and fuboTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $53.98 million 4.00 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -11.37 fuboTV $4.27 million 133.30 -$34.36 million N/A N/A

Gaia has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Summary

Gaia beats fuboTV on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into four channels, including Yoga, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

fuboTV Company Profile

Facebank Group, Inc., doing business as fuboTV, focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, food, travel, home and design, and entertainment through fuboTV in Europe and the United States. The company was formerly known as Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. and changed its name to Facebank Group, Inc. in September 2019. Facebank Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

