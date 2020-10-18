G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

G6 Materials stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

