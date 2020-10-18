FY2020 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $16.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

