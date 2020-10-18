FY2020 Earnings Estimate for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $383.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.