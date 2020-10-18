Frank Stokes Sells 13,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $712,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,603.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Stokes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.51 million, a PE ratio of 454.31 and a beta of 0.39. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

