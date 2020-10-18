Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 8,393 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,990,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $797,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.81.

Shares of ALXN opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

