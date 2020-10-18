Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 8,070 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

