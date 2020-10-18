Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $176.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.13.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

