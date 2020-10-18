Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

